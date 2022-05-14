The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced in a release issued on Friday by Sen. Bello Mandiya of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation.
2023 presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman
The Senate President and Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has approved the appointment of Mr Iyke Ekeoma as the official spokesman of his presidential campaign organisation
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekeoma is a seasoned journalist who worked with the Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) and Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) Owerri.
He served as Chief Press Secretary to then Gov. Ogbonnaya Onu. governor of old Abia and as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.
