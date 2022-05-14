RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate President and Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmad Lawan, has approved the appointment of Mr Iyke Ekeoma as the official spokesman of his presidential campaign organisation

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]

The appointment which takes immediate effect was announced in a release issued on Friday by Sen. Bello Mandiya of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekeoma is a seasoned journalist who worked with the Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) and Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) Owerri.

He served as Chief Press Secretary to then Gov. Ogbonnaya Onu. governor of old Abia and as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

