2023 poll: Place Nigeria first - Buhari urges political actors

He urged the media to shun fake news and show commitment to issue-based campaigns to ensure free, fair and credible election.

“The 2023 general election is more than an election, it is an opportunity to serve Nigeria, to defend Nigeria and to uphold her unity and progress.

“Therefore, I call on all Nigerians, political parties, politicians, security agencies, the election management body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria is placed first above regional and sectional claims.

“I call on the contestants, especially their publicity agents and media advisers to shun personal attacks, avoid insults and incitement, reject the spread of fake news, and commit to issue-based campaigns and political rallies,’’ Buhari said.

He said that as the president, he has always reiterated his commitment to a peaceful, credible and transparent election.

Buhari commended the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, for its commitment to supporting peaceful elections in Nigeria.

He said what the committee has been doing over the years, aligned with his belief that Nigeria needed peace to achieve credible elections.

“However, the rise of fake news and misinformation continue to pose a significant threat to the pattern of democracy in Nigeria.

“It has shifted focus away from issue-based campaigns to amplifying the potential for personal attacks, insults, and incitement. It has also significantly diminished the civility and decency in public discourse and debate.

“The initiatives undertaken by the National Peace Committee to commit all political actors to issue-based campaign devoid of incitement, personal insults and attacks is a welcome development,’’ he said.