2023: Plateau PDP won’t force consensus arrangement on anyone – official

“We will not force aspirants to go into consensus, but any aspirant that wishes to step down for others, we shall provide room for such,” he told newsmen.

He promised to provide a leveled playing ground for all aspirants vying for various positions on the PDP platform, adding that no aspirant would be shortchanged.

“PDP is a party of justice, equity and fairness. We shall live up to such virtues.

”As we begin the screening exercise tomorrow, I want to assure all the aspirants that they will be treated equally.”

He explained that the meeting availed party faithful the opportunity to discuss and explore strategies that would enable it take over power at various levels in 2023.

The official added that stakeholders also harped on the need for unity among party members in the zone to give it the desired edge toward victory in 2023.

Also speaking, one of the aspirants, Mr Isaac Kwalu, commended the party for the initiative which he said would further consolidate its strength toward victory at the polls.

Kwalu, who is seeking to represent Shendam/Qua’anpan/Mikang Federal Constituency, expressed optimism that the party had gained mass support toward winning elections next year.

Another aspirant, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali (rtd), described the outcome of the meeting as ”commendable ”

Bali, who wants to pick the party’s ticket for the Senate seat in the zone, also commended the aspirants’ decision to support whosoever emerged at the end of the primaries.

”By and large, this meeting provided us with the opportunity to evaluate our strengths and weakness. We shared ideas that will aid our quest for success and progress,” he said.