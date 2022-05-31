RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Peter Obi reveals when he’ll release manifesto

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Until last week, Obi was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]
Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

As the 2023 election approaches, a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, promised to release his governance manifesto “in the days ahead”.

Recommended articles

Obi revealed this in a tweet after he emerged as Labour Party (LP’s) presidential candidate.

“As I earnestly thank Nigerians for their faith in me, in the days ahead I will publish our governance manifesto, which will spell out our top governance priorities. I assure you that no region; state, local government or communities will be left behind,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“I also assure you all that the struggle continues and that victory is certainly in sight towards the guarantee of a meaningful future for our youths and making this country a respected and viable member of a 21st century world, that places high value on production overconsumption.

“God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”

Obi, until last week, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next general election.

Obi joined the Labour Party, where a chieftain, Pat Utomi, stepped down his presidential ambition for Obi.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pakistan, militants agree on indefinite ceasefire amid peace talks

Pakistan, militants agree on indefinite ceasefire amid peace talks

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Gov. Bello orders reopening of Abuja-Lokoja Highway blocked by tanker drivers

Gov. Bello orders reopening of Abuja-Lokoja Highway blocked by tanker drivers

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Enugu CP says no cause for alarm over suspected natural gas-induced fire

Enugu CP says no cause for alarm over suspected natural gas-induced fire

Shina Peller loses to Abdulfatai Buhari in Oyo north senatorial

Shina Peller loses to Abdulfatai Buhari in Oyo north senatorial

Court admits Okorocha to N500m bail

Court admits Okorocha to N500m bail

HEDA drags CBN gov, Emefiele, to court for engaging in partisan politics

HEDA drags CBN gov, Emefiele, to court for engaging in partisan politics

SEMA: 500 fleeing Cameroonian refugees cross to Cross River

SEMA: 500 fleeing Cameroonian refugees cross to Cross River

Trending

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

President Goodluck Jonathan