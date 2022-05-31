2023: Peter Obi reveals when he’ll release manifesto

Obi revealed this in a tweet after he emerged as Labour Party (LP’s) presidential candidate.

“As I earnestly thank Nigerians for their faith in me, in the days ahead I will publish our governance manifesto, which will spell out our top governance priorities. I assure you that no region; state, local government or communities will be left behind,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

“I also assure you all that the struggle continues and that victory is certainly in sight towards the guarantee of a meaningful future for our youths and making this country a respected and viable member of a 21st century world, that places high value on production overconsumption.

“God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”

Obi, until last week, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next general election.