2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, ‘unknown gunmen’, insecurity

Ima Elijah

Rising poverty, inequality... particularly among the youth, are at the centre of Nigeria's insecurity problem.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
How Peter Obi will tackle insecurity: Obi, during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, October 24, 2022, disclosed that he will ‘decisively’ handle insecurity by ensuring that effective individuals are appointed to head the nation’s security agencies.

He disclosed that he would sack non-performing service chiefs during his tenure as President.

Asked about how he would respond to the type of security alert raised by the United States on possible terror attacks in Nigeria, Obi said, “Rufai, even with a gun on my head, I can’t give you details of what I’m going to do with the issue of insecurity. But I’m going to be commander in chief, I will deal with it decisively. I can’t tell you how I’m going to deal with it because if I tell you, it won’t work.”

“My first responsibility in this country is to secure lives and property. It is a critical thing because unless you do it, nobody will invest. The farmers can’t go back, so there is no food production, there is nothing that can happen without food production.”

“Not even America…all the time they were going to Baghdad, they just said, they will attack massively, decisively, they never gave us how they were going to do it that night. How can I tell you? I will be in charge, I will be commander in chief and with security, we will be responsive and responsible. That means, whatever happened we will deal with it decisively and someone will have to be responsible for it. If you are not doing it, you are out. We are not going to wait.”

What you should know: According to global publishers Augusto & Co, rising poverty, inequality, and inadequacy of employment opportunities, particularly among the youth, are at the centre of Nigeria's insecurity problem.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, 'unknown gunmen', insecurity

