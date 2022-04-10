RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP will lose if we didn’t unite – Chieftain

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero, has urged stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to unite to enable the party sweep polls in the 2023 general elections.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero
Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero

Yero made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

He said it was imperative for the party members to unite to win upcoming elections in the country.

“It is important for PDP family to come together to rescue the country.

“We must eschew all bitterness and put personal interests aside and look at the collective interest of Nigerians as well as the party.

“So that when Nigeria becomes a better country, all of us will rejoice and will be happy with the situation.

“But if we continue to fight each other and only promote our personal interests, we will end up losing.

Yero also admonished the youths to use the 2023 elections to establish themselves as “true leaders of tomorrow.”

He advised the youth not to allow themselves be hoodwink by self-seeking politicians and vote for credible leaders to ensure a better future for the country.

On security, Yero urged relevant authorities to use all the resources available to address the problem.

“There is need to create more jobs for people because part of the problem have been lack of jobs.

“That is why we have so many informants around, because they have no jobs, they easily give information for a small token,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 32 suspected cultists, criminals in Anambra

Police arrest 32 suspected cultists, criminals in Anambra

Nigerians donate expired products to us, orphanage cries out

Nigerians donate expired products to us, orphanage cries out

PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023

PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023

NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of cocaine at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of cocaine at Lagos airport

Easter: FRSC vows to arrest anyone who drive under influence of alcohol

Easter: FRSC vows to arrest anyone who drive under influence of alcohol

Agency demolishes illegal mechanic villages in Lagos

Agency demolishes illegal mechanic villages in Lagos

Oyetola promises Osun people more dividends of democracy, if re-elected

Oyetola promises Osun people more dividends of democracy, if re-elected

2023: PDP will lose if we didn’t unite – Chieftain

2023: PDP will lose if we didn’t unite – Chieftain

What does Amaechi’s presidential declaration mean for Tinubu’s lifelong ambition? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What does Amaechi’s presidential declaration mean for Tinubu’s lifelong ambition? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

5 qualities Nigeria’s next president should have according to Ibrahim Babangida

Ibrahim Babangida - Former Head of State

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Zoning crisis deepens as Ohanaeze, Fayose criticise PDP

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)