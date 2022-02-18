2023: PDP to release manifesto soon – National chairman

Commenting on the just concluded FCT polls Ayu extolled the national electoral body, i.e. the Independent National Electoral Commission for its conduct during the electoral proceedings and highlighted the winning chairmanship seats in the Abuja areas of Kuje and Abaji as proof of the success awaiting the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 elections and chided the six-year Buhari administration for its handling of the economy which has resulted in gross unemployment in the country.

In his words,

“Very soon, the manifesto of the party will be out. We have already set up a committee that is working on the party’s manifesto with details on virtually everything- economy, foreign relations, agriculture, security among others. When it is ready, we would like to share it because we want people to know what we stand for that which is different from other parties.

“The PDP was formed as a party opposed to dictatorship and we have continued to chart that course for a long time, whether in good times or bad times. We were able to win elections from the beginning in 1999. We led in building some of the democratic institutions that exist today.

“Along the line and given our commitment to democracy, we had an election which we lost; we accepted defeat because of our deep belief in the democratic process.

“There’s massive unemployment. The security situation has worsened, but we believe (as PDP) that we can do better.”