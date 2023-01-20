2023: PDP State Treasurer dumps party in Sokoto
Alhaji Murtala Dan-Iya, the Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Treasurer has dumped the party membership ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The latter was addressed to the PDP Chairman, Magajin Gari B Ward of Sokoto North Local Government Area of the state.
The former treasurer said he resigned his membership of the PDP due to irreconcilable differences in the party.
“The differences especially the way and manner include the way into party is carrying out its duties towards the good people of Sokoto State,” he said.
