2023: PDP says Jonathan has not resigned his party membership

PDP spokesperson says he is not aware of Jonathan’s resignation from the party.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says former President, Goodluck Jonathan has not resigned his membership from the party.

The opposition party disclosed this amid speculations that Jonathan has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest the 2023 presidency.

The speculation about the former president joining the party that kicked him out of power in 2015 was given some sort of credence during the week when a group identified as Fulani Group procured the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for Jonathan.

But Jonathan’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, dismissed the move by the group saying the ex-president was not aware of the purchase of the forms.

Subsequently, a report by NAN suggested that the former president had dumped the PDP and registered with the ruling party at his ward in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

Reacting to this, Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party while featuring on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Friday, May 13, 2022, said he is not aware of Jonathan’s resignation from the party.

He said, “As far as today, I am not aware of his resignation from the membership of the party [PDP]”.

“I would assume it is safe to say that he is a member of the party, if events follow thereafter, we can speak to that.

“Membership of the party is personal. Membership of the party is at the ward level.

“I can’t speak for him. I don’t speak for the former president.”

The Bayelsa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Otiotio, had also dismissed reports that the former President had joined the party in the state.

Otiotio said Jonathan would only join the APC if the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, formally grants him a waiver.

