2023: PDP presidential aspirant, Hayatu-Deen promises to priotise security, re-jig economy

Hayatu-Deen made the pledge on Monday, May 16, 2022, when he paid a consultative visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in Asaba.

He said that he would declare emergency on national security on his very first day in office, adding that the import of the declaration would involve all stakeholders, and would enable the nation to find lasting solutions to insecurity plaguing the country.

The presidential hopeful who said that all round development of the country would form his cardinal goal, sued for the support of the governor and delegates to enable him emerge as the PDP presidential flag bearer at the national convention of the party.

He expressed concern over the level of ethnic dichotomy, religious intolerance and the high level of poverty plaguing the country, pointing out that he would run an all-inclusive government, even as he reiterated that he would use his training in economics to tackle the dwindling economy of the country.

“As an Economist, I know why countries succeed and why they failed. Having been a turn around manager all my life; I think I am in a very good position to fix our revenue problems,” he said.

Mr. Hayatu-Deen described Governor Okowa as a leader that has brought Delta State to the limelight through his reforms in human capital and infrastructural transformation.

He lauded Okowa for his pivotal roles in rebuilding and rebranding the PDP and urged him not to relent in his leadership function in the party.

“We had earlier come, I and other presidential aspirants to see you and you welcomed us warmly. Now, I am here on my own steam.

“I have been touring the country and I have been telling the delegates that Delta State is oasis of sanity and excellence.

“I know and people do know that Delta provides a role model for the country as to how to get people to understand each other and to live in relative peace, security and stability.

“The very ambitious, bold and promising reforms you have implemented in Delta State are legendary,” Mr. Hayatu-Deen added.

Responding, Governor Okowa said he was happy with the calibre of persons campaigning to become the president of Nigeria in the PDP, pointing out that it was a clear indication that the party was set to rescue the nation from its numerous problems.

The Governor said the leadership and members of the party in the state would cast their votes for the best aspirants at the convention, just as he advocated for a free, fair and credible primaries where both the winner and others would be glad with the result.

He assured Mr. Hayatu-Deen that PDP delegates from the state will meet to take decision on who to vote for at the national convention.

“I have listened to you, not just today, the last time four of you came. There is no doubt that you are eminently qualified, just like I said to the others that came to me.

“We have very qualified people in the race and that is good for our country, Nigeria. I pray that on the 28th and 29th of May, we would be able to make the choices.

“The best person would be thrown up as the candidate of the PDP. There is no doubt that as the PDP constantly says, that it is time to rescue the nation.

“I have no doubt as to your competence to do that but what I actually urge is that all of us continue to campaign as friends.

“The important thing is that whosoever it is that wins, others should cooperate with him, whether it is you or another person.

“The key thing is that even as we got united post-convention in 2019, it is my prayer that we do so after this convention” the governor said.

The presidential aspirant and his team were earlier at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, to intimate delegates about his ambition to rule the country.