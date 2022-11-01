RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP must close ranks to win in Gombe, says Forum

The Forum of past women leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe has called on all members of the party to close ranks for the purpose of winning the Governorship Election in the state.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
The forum led by its chairperson, Ms Mole Istifanus ,who is a former executive member of the PDP in the North East made this known while addressing a news conference in Gombe on Monday.

Istafanus urged the party candidate for governor, Alhaji Jibrin Barde and the party leadership to address alleged sidelining of critical women stakeholders in the party.

”The PDP in the state is now a divided house. You know a divided house is a threat to victory for a party that is really working to return to power.

”Women chieftains had been in the PDP since 2003 and had laboured hard to ensure victory for the party in previous elections.

””Women in our forum and other thousands at the grassroots and mobilisers are not happy with the turn of events in the party where the activities for the campaign were done without involving some founding members of the party,” she said.

The forum alleged that they were being carried along in the campaigns.

“The governorship candidate ptomised to work with those who did not support him during the primaries. How can we win election if founding members are not being carried along.

“These are pioneer members. We must make amends so that we do not the election,” she said.

2023: PDP must close ranks to win in Gombe, says Forum

