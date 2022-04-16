RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP further extends sale of nomination forms

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

PDP (TheNewsGuru)
PDP (TheNewsGuru)

The PDP announced the adjustments in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday night.

Recommended articles

Ologunagba said that the new closing date for the purchase of forms has been extended to Tuesday, April 19, while the last day for the submission of completed forms has been extended to Wednesday, April 20.

Ologunagba said that the party adjusted the timetable to make up for the two days public holiday for Easter celebrations as announced by the Federal Government.

According to him, the PDP under the new timetable has extended the last day for the purchase of forms to Tuesday, April 19, while the new date for the submission of completed forms would now be Wednesday, April 20.

Ologunagba also said that the party has equally fixed Friday, April 22 for the screening of aspirants vying for Houses of Assembly seats.

He said that Monday, April 25 has been fixed for the screening those contesting National Assembly seats while Tuesday, April 26 for governorship seats and Wednesday, April 27, 2022 for presidential aspirants.

He noted that the screening appeals for Houses of Assembly had been rescheduled for Monday, April 25; National Assembly for Wednesday, April 27; governorship for Friday, April 29, and presidential, Saturday, April 30.

“All other dates as earlier published remain unchanged,“ he said.

He reminded contestants for Houses of Assembly seats to submit their completed forms at the party state secretariats.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Osinbajo rejected Obasanjo's offer to become AGF in 2005 - Ogunsakin

How Osinbajo rejected Obasanjo's offer to become AGF in 2005 - Ogunsakin

Easter: CP Alabi assures Lagosians of adequate security

Easter: CP Alabi assures Lagosians of adequate security

Why I joined PDP - Oyo APC Governorship aspirant, Tegbe

Why I joined PDP - Oyo APC Governorship aspirant, Tegbe

Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Soludo's hometown in Anambra

Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Soludo's hometown in Anambra

Nigerian Governors donate N50m to victims of Kaduna train attack

Nigerian Governors donate N50m to victims of Kaduna train attack

Save APC in Oyo from implosion, Aspirant urges party leadership

Save APC in Oyo from implosion, Aspirant urges party leadership

2023: PDP further extends sale of nomination forms

2023: PDP further extends sale of nomination forms

Atiku group decamps, endorses ADC’s Moghalu

Atiku group decamps, endorses ADC’s Moghalu

Delta Govt approves over 30km of road project

Delta Govt approves over 30km of road project

Trending

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

The 15 PDP presidential aspirants currently running to take over from Buhari

'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets 17 APC governors in Abuja hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Bola Tinubu meets APC governors in Abuja. (ChannelsTV)