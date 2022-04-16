2023: PDP further extends sale of nomination forms

Ologunagba said that the new closing date for the purchase of forms has been extended to Tuesday, April 19, while the last day for the submission of completed forms has been extended to Wednesday, April 20.

Ologunagba said that the party adjusted the timetable to make up for the two days public holiday for Easter celebrations as announced by the Federal Government.

According to him, the PDP under the new timetable has extended the last day for the purchase of forms to Tuesday, April 19, while the new date for the submission of completed forms would now be Wednesday, April 20.

Ologunagba also said that the party has equally fixed Friday, April 22 for the screening of aspirants vying for Houses of Assembly seats.

He said that Monday, April 25 has been fixed for the screening those contesting National Assembly seats while Tuesday, April 26 for governorship seats and Wednesday, April 27, 2022 for presidential aspirants.

He noted that the screening appeals for Houses of Assembly had been rescheduled for Monday, April 25; National Assembly for Wednesday, April 27; governorship for Friday, April 29, and presidential, Saturday, April 30.

“All other dates as earlier published remain unchanged,“ he said.