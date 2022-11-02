RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP demands sack of all APC candidates in fresh suit

Ima Elijah

PDP is demanding that all candidates produced by APC for the 2023 general elections be disqualified...

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What PDP really wants: PDP in a new fresh suit demanded that all candidates produced by APC for the 2023 general elections be disqualified from the race having been allegedly produced in breach and gross violation of the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

Why APC candidates should be disqualified: The suit filed by Mr Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on PDP’S behalf, was predicated on a judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on September 30, 2022, which declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional, all actions and activities of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman, Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has now assigned the new suit to Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo for determination.

Date for mention of suit: Justice Ekwo has in turn, fixed November 22 for mention of the suit with an order that all the 53 persons listed by PDP in the suit as defendants be served with hearing notices in their respective locations.

Who and who is affected: The Court process showed that the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shetima, all Governorship candidates and their deputies are listed in the request for disqualification from the 2023 election on the grounds that their nominations are in breach of the Constitution and Electoral laws.

Also listed in the request for disqualification from the 2023 general elections are the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party for the same reasons.

This is yet another hurdle before the embattled flagbearer of the APC, Tinubu.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

