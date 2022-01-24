RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Atiku has been contesting for president since 1992.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been advised to drop his presidential ambition and support a southern Nigerian candidate.

Recommended articles

In a statement on Sunday, January 23, 2022, a PDP chieftain, Kassim Afegbua, said Atiku should not make himself a perpetual presidential aspirant.

Atiku has been contesting for president since 1992.

The former Vice President has unsuccessfully contested for president five times.

It’s also been rumored that Atiku may join the 2023 presidential race, but the former VP has not formally declared his interest in the upcoming election.

However, Afegbua in his statement believes it would be immoral for Atiku to contest again, saying the ‘general feeling and mood in the country supports a younger Nigerian from the south.’

Afegbua said Atiku has attained the retirement age, adding that the former VP after losing the 2019 presidential election abandoned his party members in Nigeria and sought refuge in Dubai.

The statement reads in part: “With the abysmal performance of President Muhammadu Buhari on account of age, incompetence and lack of capacity and political will to take deliberate and sustained action to bail out the country from all manner of challenges, it will be immoral for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to continue to express interest in seeking election in the 2023 presidential election having attained the retirement age.

“He cannot assume the role of a perpetual candidate or professional aspirant year in, year out, of the party as though the party was established for him alone. It defeats all sense of logic for such an old man to attempt another round of political contestation at a time the general feeling and mood in the country supports a younger Nigerian from the southern extraction of the country.

“For me, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should quit his quest for presidency and support a southern Nigerian candidate in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, that will assuage the feelings of stakeholders from the southern part of Nigeria. It will be against the run of play and natural justice for any aspirant of Northern extraction to show interest in the 2023 presidential election within the Peoples’ Democratic Party threshold. It will offend national sentiments, emotions and logic for anyone from the North to show such interest given our diversities and hetereogenous political configurations.

“After the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar abandoned all of us in Nigeria and sought refuge in far away Dubai, thus exposing us to the intimidations, harassment and threats posed by the desperate APC’s power oligarchs. It was a case of a general abandoning his troops in the battlefield. Rather than draw strength from his presence, his absence exposed us to all manner of challenges.”

Afegbua, who was the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2019 elections said the promoters of the former VP know in their hearts that the project is dead on arrival.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

Nigeria reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in 13 States, FCT

Nigeria reports 228 new COVID-19 cases in 13 States, FCT

Oba of Benin names his quadruples amid fun fare

Oba of Benin names his quadruples amid fun fare

APC Convention: North Central adopts Saliu Mustapha as unity candidate

APC Convention: North Central adopts Saliu Mustapha as unity candidate

Goodbye to traffic congestion: Lagos acquires fastest intra-city trains in Africa

Goodbye to traffic congestion: Lagos acquires fastest intra-city trains in Africa

Akinwumi Adesina tours Dangote Refinery, says it will transform Nigeria’s economy

Akinwumi Adesina tours Dangote Refinery, says it will transform Nigeria’s economy

We're developing devices to tackle insecurity - UNIMAID VC

We're developing devices to tackle insecurity - UNIMAID VC

Save Nigeria with intensive prayers – Muslim Group appeals

Save Nigeria with intensive prayers – Muslim Group appeals

Alao-Akala one of most astute South-West politicians - Osinbajo

Alao-Akala one of most astute South-West politicians - Osinbajo

Trending

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

‘Call me by my name’, Soludo rejects 'His Excellency' title

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)

Buhari’s aide vows he won’t support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader