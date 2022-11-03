2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

The PDP leaders were led by a former minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese and Engineer Femi Babalola.

What the PDP leaders said: The duo of Oyelese and Babalola, while speaking at an emergency meeting of the leaders of the party from the 33 local government areas of the State, insisted that Makinde was only speaking for himself and not on behalf of the whole party.

Oyelese said that PDP leaders in the State would deliver the State for Atiku in 2023.

Oyelese said, “A good politician would not speak like that. For Makinde to say he would not work for Atiku doesn’t mean anything.

“He is on his own. It is an empty threat. If he said we should not vote for Atiku, who are we voting for?”

Babalola, in his own contribution, alleged that Makinde is also guilty of the points he raised against Atiku.

“He that comes to equity must come with clean hands. As an Engineer, I analyse issues. The first question I asked myself was, is it good for a Northerner to take over from a Northerner? And another question is that is it good for an Ibadan man to take over from an Ibadan man that spent eight years?” He queried.