RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

Ima Elijah

They alleged that Makinde is also guilty of the points he raised against Atiku...

Gov Makinde
Gov Makinde

Recommended articles

The PDP leaders were led by a former minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese and Engineer Femi Babalola.

What the PDP leaders said: The duo of Oyelese and Babalola, while speaking at an emergency meeting of the leaders of the party from the 33 local government areas of the State, insisted that Makinde was only speaking for himself and not on behalf of the whole party.

Oyelese said that PDP leaders in the State would deliver the State for Atiku in 2023.

Oyelese said, “A good politician would not speak like that. For Makinde to say he would not work for Atiku doesn’t mean anything.

“He is on his own. It is an empty threat. If he said we should not vote for Atiku, who are we voting for?”

Babalola, in his own contribution, alleged that Makinde is also guilty of the points he raised against Atiku.

“He that comes to equity must come with clean hands. As an Engineer, I analyse issues. The first question I asked myself was, is it good for a Northerner to take over from a Northerner? And another question is that is it good for an Ibadan man to take over from an Ibadan man that spent eight years?” He queried.

Why Makinde is not supporting Atiku: Makinde, Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Ifeanyin Ugwuanyi of Enugu, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia had constantly demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, for a southerner to take over before supporting Atiku.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts