Your welfare will be catered for by Osinbajo - Ojudu assures Niger delegates

Ojudu said this while addressing the delegates during Osinbajo's visit to Minna on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

On arriving the Niger state capital, the Vice President went straight into a meeting with the leadership of the party and Ojudu ceased the opportunity to brief the waiting delegates.

He told the delegates that Osinbajo sees them as partners and not followers, adding that all arrangements have been made to ensure their comfort and ease during the presidential primary.

Ojudu said “We have made hotel accommodations available for you even before you leave here. When you get to Abuja, you will be given your room and everyone will have a room to himself or herself.

“Your feeding and transportation during the period will also be catered for. A desk will be created in every hotel to take care of any challenge you may have," reported Punch.

Osinbajo later had a closed-door meeting with the delegates that lasted for over two hours and left afterwards.

Pulse had reported that the APC presidential primary formerly scheduled for May 30, 31 and June 1, has been brought forward to May 29 and 30.

The adjusted timetable was contained in a statement issued by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in Abuja on Wednesday.