Osinbajo, who had a closed-door meeting with the party delegates in Akure, told newsmen that he was very happy to interact with the delegates.
2023: Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Ondo APC delegates
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, sought delegates’ support in Ondo State for his ambition.
“I am very happy with the reception I have received. And I am happier for the opportunity to interact with the delegates and share with them the vision for the future.
“And I am very sure the delegates had a good time sharing their views and tried to interrogate me about what my views are,” he said.
The vice-president added that he felt greatly honoured to hear the views of the delegates, saying that he was able to outline his programmes for the country, if elected president in 2023.
