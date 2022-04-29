RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Osinbajo holds 3-hour closed-door meeting with Niger Governor

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Vice President visited Minna as part of his consultation tours ahead of the APC presidential primary.

2023: Osinbajo holds 3-hour closed-door meeting with Niger Governor.
2023: Osinbajo holds 3-hour closed-door meeting with Niger Governor. [Daily Post]

The meeting took place on Friday, April 28, 2022, at the Presidential suite where Osinbajo was received on his visit to Minna.

The Vice President has been going round the country for consultations since he declared his intention to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president in 2023.

Osinbajo's meeting with Abubakar may not be unconnected with his moves to convince party stakeholders to support his presidential ambition.

Punch reported that the meeting between the two men lasted for about three hours and neither Osinbajo nor the governor spoke to the press about their lengthy discussion.

The Vice President was later accompanied by Abubakar and the state executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the airport for an onward journey back Abuja.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has said that his seven years of experience in governance as Vice President would help him fix the problem of Nigeria.

He stated this when he visited the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, at the palace, and delegates of the All Progressives Congress, to canvass for their votes.

Nigeria is in need of experienced leadership at this critical time, and having served as Vice President for seven years in governance, I’m in the best position to provide that leadership, He said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria will jostle for the APC presidential ticket with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ministers, Rotimi Amaechi, Emeka Nwajiuba, and Chris Ngige.

Other aspirants include the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, former Governors of Abia and Ogun states, Orji Uzor Kalu and Ibikunle Amosun.

Nurudeen Shotayo

