RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Ortom reveals three names PDP panel considered as Atiku’s running mate

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Atiku shouldn’t have sought consultations if he was going to choose Okowa without considering the recommendations of the panel- Ortom

Gov Ortom (247Ureports)
Gov Ortom (247Ureports)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed the three names the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, presented from which a panel was to decide his running mate.

Recommended articles

According to him, they are Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State) and Governor Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State).

However, Ortom claims their preference was Wike, who he described as “eminently qualified”.

“Of course, three names were presented. In the order of preference, it was Wike, Okowa, and Governor Udom.

“Three of them were qualified but Governor Wike was eminently qualified.

“We said that for the PDP to win, we needed Governor Wike.

“Yes, Wike may have his own weak points, but to some people, those were his strong points in this life,” Ortom said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

“If he decided just like he did in 2019 by choosing (Peter) Obi without consultation, and it was accepted, he could have done the same thing.

“But bringing all of us together, taking me from my state and taking several other governors from their states and bringing all of us to a committee — very responsible stakeholders, BOT, former governors’ forum and national working committee — and asking us to recommend, I think 14 out of 17 is enough to take a decision for anyone, whether you are a candidate or not,” Ortom added

Ortom also stressed that Atiku shouldn’t have sought consultations if he was going to choose Okowa without considering the recommendations of the panel.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders Immigration, banks to release David Ukpo’s details to Ekweremadu

Court orders Immigration, banks to release David Ukpo’s details to Ekweremadu

Buhari condemns Shiroro killings, says assault an attack on Nigeria

Buhari condemns Shiroro killings, says assault an attack on Nigeria

2023: Ortom reveals three names PDP panel considered as Atiku’s running mate

2023: Ortom reveals three names PDP panel considered as Atiku’s running mate

#PulseElections2023: 10 news stories that will motivate you to get your PVC

#PulseElections2023: 10 news stories that will motivate you to get your PVC

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)