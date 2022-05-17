RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Orji Kalu slams Tinubu, Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The former Governor of Abia state questioned the aspirants’ motives for contesting in next year’s elections.

2023: Orji Kalu slams Tinubu, Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants
2023: Orji Kalu slams Tinubu, Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has criticized Bola Tinubu, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other presidential candidates from the South-West and South-South, pronouncing them greedy and without conscience.

Recommended articles

Orji Kalu was speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, May 16, 2022, where he admonished the erstwhile Lagos State Governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Vice President as well as other aspirants.

Kalu, who served as Governor from 1999 to 2007, claimed the gods of Igboland were asking questions as to why the aforementioned politicians were seeking roles in next year’s elections.

He said, “Bola Tinubu was my colleague as governor, if they have a conscience, they will not run for president. But they have no conscience,” Kalu told Channels TV. “Obasanjo was president for eight years, Osinbajo was vice president for eight years and South Easterners have never been president for one year.

“How would you sleep if you were in my position? The gods are asking questions in Igbo land, ‘where are these people?’ The gods of the Igboland, they’re asking ‘why would these people come again?’ And the answer is that they are greedy. They should stop being greedy. And that’s what is killing Nigeria.

“If you work you allow your brother to work; if you rule you allow your brother to rule. I’m being sincere. All of them on that list are my friends. My children lived with Tinubu’s wife; so it’s not a new thing to me. I just want people to have conscience before all of us die because we’ll die one day. So they should have a conscience.”

Orji Kalu currently represents the Abia North Senatorial District and also serves as the Chief Whip of the House of Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Adesina rules himself out of presidential race

2023: Adesina rules himself out of presidential race

2023: Orji Kalu slams Tinubu, Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants

2023: Orji Kalu slams Tinubu, Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants

Fayemi rubbishes Oshiomhole’s rigging allegation

Fayemi rubbishes Oshiomhole’s rigging allegation

2023: Sowore vows to scrap NYSC

2023: Sowore vows to scrap NYSC

2023: Fani Kayode cautions parties against granting Muslim-Muslim ticket

2023: Fani Kayode cautions parties against granting Muslim-Muslim ticket

Biden approves redeployment of U.S. troops to Somalia

Biden approves redeployment of U.S. troops to Somalia

4 die in gas explosion in Kano

4 die in gas explosion in Kano

CAN advises Christians to respect other people’s beliefs

CAN advises Christians to respect other people’s beliefs

Police confirm killing of PDP Chieftain in A’Ibom

Police confirm killing of PDP Chieftain in A’Ibom

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open (BBC)