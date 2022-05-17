2023: Orji Kalu slams Tinubu, Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants

Orji Kalu was speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, May 16, 2022, where he admonished the erstwhile Lagos State Governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Vice President as well as other aspirants.

Kalu, who served as Governor from 1999 to 2007, claimed the gods of Igboland were asking questions as to why the aforementioned politicians were seeking roles in next year’s elections.

He said, “Bola Tinubu was my colleague as governor, if they have a conscience, they will not run for president. But they have no conscience,” Kalu told Channels TV. “Obasanjo was president for eight years, Osinbajo was vice president for eight years and South Easterners have never been president for one year.

“How would you sleep if you were in my position? The gods are asking questions in Igbo land, ‘where are these people?’ The gods of the Igboland, they’re asking ‘why would these people come again?’ And the answer is that they are greedy. They should stop being greedy. And that’s what is killing Nigeria.

“If you work you allow your brother to work; if you rule you allow your brother to rule. I’m being sincere. All of them on that list are my friends. My children lived with Tinubu’s wife; so it’s not a new thing to me. I just want people to have conscience before all of us die because we’ll die one day. So they should have a conscience.”