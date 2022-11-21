RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Online polls cannot determine chances of candidates, says PDP Rep candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, has dismissed as inconsequential some sponsored online polls to assess the chances of candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia (TheSun)
Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia (TheSun)

Ajia made his position known on Sunday in Ilorin to newsmen on the sidelines of the Maiden Political Debate of the Kwara Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Recommended articles

According to him, the electorate will determine the fate of flag-bearers of political parties in the polls physically when the time comes and not what he described as fake online polls promoted by politicians, who had failed in their amauteristic attempts to mislead the people.

He also expressed his displeasure at his counterparts from other parties who failed to honour the invitation for the debate.

The PDP House of Representatives flag-bearer noted that the debate was an avenue for candidates to communicate their vision and mission to the electorate directly and not the other way round.

Ajia noted that he had toured villages in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas and already had firsthand information about the desires of the communities and the populace.

He further stated that his constituents deserve quality representation than what they are currently getting, assuring that he will work with like minded individuals and influence developmental projects to the constituency, if given the mandate.

“I am assuring you, the people of my constituency, that I’m ready to speak for you with the loudest voice, I will represent you in a modest way beyond your expectation.

“The reason why I am here today is because I am fully prepared to be on this Kwara NUJ debate with my co-contestants, but it is unfortunate that they lack respect for the good people of the Kwara,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso aims a dig at Tinubu and Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Kwankwaso aims a dig at Tinubu and Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Only visionary leaders can restructure Nigeria – Kwankwaso

Only visionary leaders can restructure Nigeria – Kwankwaso

2023: Sen. Wamakko inaugurates 150 APC youth support groups in Sokoto

2023: Sen. Wamakko inaugurates 150 APC youth support groups in Sokoto

2023: Online polls cannot determine chances of candidates, says PDP Rep candidate

2023: Online polls cannot determine chances of candidates, says PDP Rep candidate

2023: Again, Buhari reads riot act, urges men to show good examples

2023: Again, Buhari reads riot act, urges men to show good examples

2023: Marafa promises APC, Tinubu massive votes in Zamfara

2023: Marafa promises APC, Tinubu massive votes in Zamfara

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

No underage person will be allowed to vote in 2023 - INEC assures Nigerians

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

Lekki-Epe corridor may be washed away by 2024 if…, NCF alerts

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu