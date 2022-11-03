2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

Ibrahim, a business mogul, promised to change the narratives of politics by ensuring residents of the district benefit from dividends of democracy, if elected as Senator.

He restated his commitment to empower constituents and declare state of emergency on decades of power outage in the district.

“We want to go to the Senate to empower our people and declare State of Emergency on decades of power outage in Ondo South.

“We are soliciting for your support and votes so that constituents will benefit more from dividends of democracy,” Ibrahim said.

While responding, Mr Adedayo Akinsiroju, Chairman, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo LGA, charged APC members in all the wards go out enmasse and vote for all APC candidates at all levels.

He also assured the electorate that Ibrahim would not renege on his promises, saying that he was a man of his words.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim would tour the 66 wards across the six LGAs in Ondo South including: Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo, Odigbo, Irele, Okitipupa, Ilaje and Ese-Odo.