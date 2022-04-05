RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Okowa believes PDP will chase APC out of Presidency

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

PDP is well able to take over the presidency but we have to be very strong and courageous, Okowa believes.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa believes PDP will chase APC out of Presidency. (Delta Govt)
Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was working hard to rescue the country from the hardship being meted on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Okowa stated this at a rally at Ughelli Township Stadium where a former member of PDP, Chief Jaro Egbo and his group were received back to the party from APC.

The governor lauded youths in the state for ensuring that peace reigned across the land, saying that women and youths were so important in the politics of the state.

He also commended governorship and other aspirants for elective positions on the party’s platform for their sense of responsibility in their consultations, adding that the PDP remained one big family.

“Let me thank our brother Olorogun Jaro Egbo and his ‘High Voltage’ movement for deeming it fit to return home.

“PDP is well able to take over the presidency but we have to be very strong and courageous

“Nigerians have suffered enough and they are tired; so, we must give them hope that there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Okowa charged party faithful to go forth and convince more people to join the PDP in its quest to rescue the Nigeria from maladministration.

“We have always won in Ughelli North but they usually write results in one ward and we will not allow anybody to write results again.

“Every man with his vote must count and and I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that in 2023, we will win in all parts of Delta Central,” he stated.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, thanked the returnees for coming back home to join the party to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC.

He appreciated aspirants and their followers in the party for conducting themselves creditably and urged them to continue in that stead.

“Nigerians are tired of what is happening today in the country as the APC government has turned the country into poverty capital and a state of terror.

“We must chase APC out of Nigeria, we intend to chase them out of Ask Rock and Delta State will lead the charge,” Esiso stated.

Chairman , PDP Ughelli North, Kesiena Nomuoja said the Okowa administration has done a lot to develop the local government assuming that PDP will triumph across board in the 2023 general election.

Leader of the decampees, Chief Jaro Egbo thanked Governor Okowa and the leadership of the party in the state for welcoming them back.

“I have come with the good message that PDP remains the hope for all Nigerians.

“In 2015, the APC made a lot of promises to Nigerians which they didn’t fulfill instead they plunged Nigerians into further economic and security crisis.

“Now that we are back home, the PDP will start the winning for 2023 here in Ughelli North,” he stated.

The rally was attended by Governorship aspirants of the party including Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, Senator James Manager and Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.

Others were Dr .Peter Mrakpor ,SAN, Chief Fred Majemite and Chief Bright Edejeghwro.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

