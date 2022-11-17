RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Ohanaeze promises to work for Peter Obi presidency

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chairman, Ohanaeze Council of Elders, said the organisation was in full support of the presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate.

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Iwuanyanwu added that the forum of South-East, South-South, and Middle Belt worked hard to bring the presidency to the South-East because they agreed that it was the right thing to do.

“Many of them still believed that it is still the turn of Ibos, and in their wisdom, they said the presidency should be brought to the South-East.

“They have taken a common position to support Peter Obi and of course, we Igbos in Ohanaeze feel very happy.

“The truth is that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a part of the agreement by the Southern and Middle Belt Forum to endorse the candidacy of Peter Obi,” he said.

According to Iwuanyanwu, the South-East, South-South, and Middle Belt had agreed to work to enthrone a Peter Obi presidency for equity and justice in 2023.

He said Ohanaeze was also watching the campaigns ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He said the council’s Finance and Development Committee had set up committees on power on how to generate electricity through coal.

He said a committee was also set up to revive cultural competition in the South to revitalise Nkalagu Cement Company

