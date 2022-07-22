RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Obi is only visible on social media - Atiku

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.
Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.
Recommended articles

Atiku made this known during an interview with Arise Tv on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The former Vice President was asked if he has his former boss, Obasanjo’s support.

He responded, "I have been talking to Olusegun Obasanjo, I assume I have his support, I don’t think he has a better partner to support than myself because I have his legacies to continue."

Atiku also said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has no political structure that can guarantee him victory.

He said Obi is expecting miracles and such miracles are difficult to come by.

The former Vice President said the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate is only visible on social media without any political structure across the country.

He said 90 percent of northerners are not on social media and Obi’s candidature is not a threat to his chances.

Responding to a question on whether Obi is a threat to his chances, Atiku said, he does not expect Labour Party to make as much vote from PDP, adding that the Osun elections would have proven different if LP stood a chance.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

N109bn fraud: Court remands former AGF Ahmed Idris

N109bn fraud: Court remands former AGF Ahmed Idris

Slow down on debt accumulation – Atiku to Buhari's administration

Slow down on debt accumulation – Atiku to Buhari's administration

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

Atiku states reasons why Labour Party can’t win 2023 presidential election

ASUU strike: FG urges NLC to shelve planned solitary protest

ASUU strike: FG urges NLC to shelve planned solitary protest

Atiku opens up on why he didn’t pick Wike as running mate

Atiku opens up on why he didn’t pick Wike as running mate

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke

BREAKING: Seyi Makinde’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has been impeached . (Tribune)

2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.