2023: Obasanjo will have my back - Atiku

Atiku made this known during an interview with Arise Tv on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The former Vice President was asked if he has his former boss, Obasanjo’s support.

He responded, "I have been talking to Olusegun Obasanjo, I assume I have his support, I don’t think he has a better partner to support than myself because I have his legacies to continue."

Atiku also said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has no political structure that can guarantee him victory.

He said Obi is expecting miracles and such miracles are difficult to come by.

The former Vice President said the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate is only visible on social media without any political structure across the country.

He said 90 percent of northerners are not on social media and Obi’s candidature is not a threat to his chances.