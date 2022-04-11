2023: Northern youths support re-election of Al-Makura

The group said it had decided to throw its weight behind Al-Makura because of the landmark achievements Nasarawa South Senatorial District recorded under his stewardship at the National Assembly.

The northern youths also applauded Al-Makura for initiating life-changing projects such as construction of bridges, roads, healthcare facilities and solar power in the senatorial district.

“Currently, the road to the town of Agyaragu is about to be completed by Senator Tanko Al-Makura. Also solar-powered light has been installed at Arikya and Doma Local Government Area road construction in the north east of the city.”

The group also commended the former two-term governor of Nasarawa State for initiating and sponsoring a bill for the establishment of Federal University Teaching Hospital, in Lafia, the state capital.

“It will be recalled that during the eight years tenure of Senator Al-Makura as governor of Nasarawa State to the admiration of even his critics, his administration made great strides in virtually all sectors in line with his campaign promises.

“Also since assumption of office at the National Assembly, Senator Al-Makura has introduced empowerment programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of not only the youths but the elderly in his senatorial district.

“He has also included several projects from the senatorial districts in the 2020 Federal Government budget for which implementation would soon commence.

“Senator Al-Makura in his wisdom distributed over 105 items to the vulnerable members of his senatorial district, including grinding machines and power generators sets, among other economic enhancement tools.”