2023: North West youths declare support for Yahaya Bello

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kogi NYCN chapter under the chairmanship of Amb. Ogohi Usman, in 2021, embarked on a tour across the 21 local government areas of the state and further extended the tour to interstate across the North Central states to rally support for Bello’s presidential ambition.

In his remarks, Chairman of Kaduna NYCN Chapter, the host state, Mr Bagudu Nathaniel, expressed delight in having the NYCN delegates from Kogi, noting that the chapter had fared well in the administration of Bello.

According to him, the quest to support the GYB2PYB aspiration for the 2023 presidential election is simply born out of the capacity shown by Bello and the transformation projects carried out in Kogi.

He added that he was quite sure and positive that when Bello became President Yahaya Bello (PYB), the total transformation he brought to Kogi would be replicated in Nigeria, with the issue of security in view.

In their various comments, the State Chairmen from Kano NYCN, Mr Awwalu Mohammed; and Jigawa NYCN Chairman, Mr Aliyu Yahaya, lauded the credible achievements of Bello in Kogi and the bold step taken to lead the presidential race for all Nigerian youths.

They noted that the Bello achievements were already speaking for him, adding that the network chain of the NYCN across the 36 states including FCT would be put to proper use.

They, therefore assured the governor of the total support of all Nigeria youths in the north west as well as the northern states in general.

Earlier, the Kogi NYCN Chairman, Usman, urged Nigerian youths to be united in taking over power in 2023, saying, “power, as we all know, is not given but taken without violence”.

According to him, following the official declaration of GYB, to honour the call of Nigeria youths to contest for the presidential election come 2023, the NYCN Kogi chapter, has continued its campaign for GYB2PYB emancipation.

According to him, bringing out and supporting a candidate is only the beginning of an election process.

”Hence we must know that if our voices must be heard through the candidature of Yahaya Adoza Bello, who has finally harkened to the call of Nigerian youths.

”We must all come out in our strength and voices to support him till the very end.

“At the time Bello became governor, Kogi was groaning and bleeding, kidnapping and armed robbery were twin crimes that gained notoriety, making it one of the most unsafe and insecure in the country.

”Though, a situation he inherited, he didn’t bulge, but it was his first test and he grabbed the bull by the horn by now making the state the most secure place in the country.

“With an emphasis on five thematic areas covering health, infrastructures and utilities, public service and pension reforms, education and youth engagement.

”Bello was able to structure plans, programmes and policies of the government which all his giant stride projects were driven and implemented”. he said.