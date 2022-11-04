2023: Nollywood Actors meet Lagos Speaker, pledge support for Tinubu

Obasa urged Nollywood actors, producers and entertainers of like minds not to relent in their effort to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate in the election.

The speaker thanked the group of social influencers for their efforts to ensure a successful presidential election victory for Tinubu.

Obasa further tasked them to sustain the relationship that exists between them and the state government.

“Our task is to involve people, enlighten them and make them see reasons why they should continue to support APC. We know the group has always supported the party and we want them to continue.

“To us, every vote is an investment because every single vote counts,” Obasa said while commending the group for assisting in mobilising and enlightening the electorate.

Speaking earlier, Balogun said the group of over 60 celebrities decided to come together to endorse Tinubu to the people of the state because of how he had turned Lagos into a smart city.

Balogun noted that Tinubu laid the foundation that successive governments latched on, putting Lagos in an enviable position among other states.

Outlining some of the group’s activities, the actor said they hope to influence thoughts on social media and also embark on door-to-door engagements.

“Since the campaign has commenced, the artistes, having large followers on social media, see it as an opportunity to reach out and engage prospective voters.

“This is because we see Tinubu as one who had done a lot to qualify as the next president of Nigeria and our hope is to continue to release the presidential candidate’s achievements.

“Asiwaju has done well and it is time to pay back. Every successive government continues to build on his foundation,” he said.