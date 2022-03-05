2023: Nobody should feel threatened by my ambition - Tinubu

Tinubu had earlier met with traditional rulers from the southern part of the state in Okitipupa and also had a meeting with traditional rulers from the northern part of the state in Owo before the Akure meeting with traditional rulers in the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

He explained that a presidential candidate should have wisdom on how to govern a large crowd, saying he has what it requires to rule Nigeria.

The national leader said he had passion for the country, citing many struggles he had fought during the nascent democracy and those that benefitted from his political stance.

According to him, he is fit and bold to win the political contest.

He added that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his ambition and that the president had given him marching orders.

Tinubu noted that he was seeking support and prayers from traditional rulers in the South-West in attaining his presidential target.

He promised that he would create employment opportunities and develop the country if voted into power in 2023, saying that he had abilities and is medically fit to transform the country.

Responding, the Deji of the Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, described Tinubu as a builder, saying that he would transform the country if he emerges as president.

Oba Aladelusi noted that Tinubu’s antecedents are obvious which would clear the way for his ambition.

He said that the national leader had respect and regards for traditional rulers, promising that Akure kingdom in particular would cast its votes massively for him.