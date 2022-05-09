RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: NNPP urges Nigerians to vote individuals not party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has urged Nigerians to depart from the old order of voting political parties instead of individuals with track records of high performance in 2023 elections.

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder, NNPP (Ceekvibes)
Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder, NNPP, made this appeal in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Aniebonam said that Nigerians needed to take a fresh air and do things differently, hence the emergence of the NNPP.

“Under the circumstance, there must be a quick intervention to restart Nigeria from the beginning. To achieve this objective, the process must be through a registered political platform.

“This means that Nigerians must depart from the old order of voting political parties instead of individuals with track records of high performance.

“We hereby present to Nigerians, a political platform- The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP),” Aniebonam said.

He said that the two dominant political parties had not done so well to totally alleviate the sufferings of majority of Nigerians.

Aniebonam decried the challenges of insecurity and economy facing the country.

According to him, NNPP has been diligently undertaking stocks of the events in Nigeria since 2001.

“It is now time for every individual who believe in a new Nigeria of our dreams to come forward and join us to restart Nigeria and remove it from consumption to productive economy,” he added.

On zoning of presidency, Aniebonam said that the Eastern region should be given opportunity to provide the presidential candidate in 2023.

He said that the need for justice, equity and fairness should prevail in the overall interest of our country.

“We in the new Nigeria peoples party and other sister political parties have never provided leadership in Nigeria.

“We do not speak the language of zoning but to look out for the best materials that have the capacity to restart Nigeria from the beginning.

“We invite all good people of Nigeria who have something to offer to join us to re-establish a new Nigeria of our dreams,” Aniebonam said.

