2023: Nigerians want a country that works – Aniagwu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, says Nigerians are not interested in wranglings within political parties but how to get the country back to working ways.

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu. [Twitter/@DeltaState]
Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu. [Twitter/@DeltaState]

Aniagwu, featuring on a television programme in Abuja, said that the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, were committed in their quest to rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria for the good of all citizens.

He said that there was no crisis in the PDP but plurality of opinions among members which obtains in every democratic governance.

“As a party, we are looking up to our leader, Abubakar, to unite us as party and as a nation.

“Atiku’s quest to unite Nigerians is not just because of the votes but because it is an essential ingredient of what we want to do to solve the myriads of challenges facing the nation.”

Aniagwu, who is also Delta State Commissioner for Information, said the PDP was not a party which had no regards for its members with dissenting views.

“Those who disagreed with us in the PDP we granted them their democratic rights to express their opinion and we didn’t go ahead to cast aspersions on them.

“As a party, we have acknowledged their concerns which is why Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees had to step down.

“We are appealing to them to allow us go into the elections as a united party and we will come back to resolve all the issues raised after winning the election by the grace of God and the help of Nigerians.

“Atiku is determined to move together with all stakeholders of the party and Nigerians in general because in unity we can resolve all the challenges facing us as a people,” he said.

He commended the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa-Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, and other stakeholders of the party for the massive mobilisation at the party’s Campaign flag-off at Uyo.

He said the Uyo outing signposts the fact that the PDP meant business in its quest to rebuild the country and urged Nigerians to key into the rescue mission agenda for the good of the nation.

