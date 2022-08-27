RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Nigeria needs Tinubu’s doggedness – City Boys Movement

News Agency Of Nigeria

A political support group, the City Boys Movement, says Nigeria needs the doggedness of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to move its economy to greatness.

City Boys Movement and National Coalition Group members in group photograph with Mai Girma, the Sapeyi of Garki, Abuja, Dr Usman Ngakupi. [NAN]
City Boys Movement and National Coalition Group members in group photograph with Mai Girma, the Sapeyi of Garki, Abuja, Dr Usman Ngakupi. [NAN]

The group, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mrs Aminat Aminu-Isah, in Abuja on Friday, quoted Shoga describing Tinubu as a dogged man and a detribalised Nigerian.

Shoga said that the movement believe in the capacity of Tinubu as the only candidate that could change the fortune of Nigeria.

He highlighted some past achievements of Tinubu to include free education, infrastructural development and free medical outreach.

“Tinubu is a dogged goal getter. His doggedness is what led to a new Lagos, giving him a chance as Nigeria’s president is equivalent to giving Nigeria a face lift and rays of hope,” Shoga said.

The NCG BoT chairman said there was need to support the presidential ambition of Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He described the visit as part of efforts to strengthen and foster the group’s relationship with all relevant stakeholders towards the victory of Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election in FCT.

Shoga said that the visit would cut across other states of the federation to deepen consultations with all necessary stakeholders.

He said that they were in Abuja to intimate the traditional rulers on the group’s mandate and to seek support for Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a dogged goal getter. His doggedness is what led to a new Lagos, giving him a chance as Nigeria’s president is equivalent to giving Nigeria a face lift and rays of hope,” Shoga declared.

Aminu-Isah also quoted NCG’s National Chairman, Dr Bako Abdullahi, while unveiling the agenda of the group to the royal fathers, expressing confidence in Tinubu’s ability to deliver.

Abdullahi said that having considered all candidates that emerged from all political parties’ primaries, Tinubu remained the man with the requisite leadership skills and experience.

He said that as a former governor of Lagos State, Tinubu set unprecedented blueprint that the successive governors had continued to enjoy.

Abdullahi solicited the blessings of the traditional institution for Tinubu’s presidential ambition, describing the APC candidate as the only man who can lift Nigeria to a lofty height.

“He has the best credential among other presidential candidates.

“His landmark achievements as governor of Lagos State are there for verification. He is the pathfinder of the infrastructural revolution you see in Lagos today. He set the pace and others follow.

“With Tinubu as the President in 2023, Nigerians are assured of Economic and Infrastructural development.

“What this country needs now is someone who can revolutionise our country and that is what Tinubu is bringing to the table,” Abdullahi said.

Responding, Musa urged Nigerians to shun tribalism, religious sentiment and other destructive tendencies.

On his part, Ngakupi described Tinubu as a man of the people, known home and abroad with a robust track record and foot print in Lagos state and other parts of the nation.

Ngakupi therefore urged Nigerians to continue to pray for TInubu, his running mate and their 2023 ambition.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army holds tactical training for troops, others in Bayelsa

Army holds tactical training for troops, others in Bayelsa

Ijaw congress inaugurates committee on pipeline surveillance contract

Ijaw congress inaugurates committee on pipeline surveillance contract

Ex-President Jonathan seeks scholarship for African youths

Ex-President Jonathan seeks scholarship for African youths

2023: Nigeria needs Tinubu’s doggedness – City Boys Movement

2023: Nigeria needs Tinubu’s doggedness – City Boys Movement

Osodeke's 'quack' remark enough reason we pulled out of ASUU - KASU

Osodeke's 'quack' remark enough reason we pulled out of ASUU - KASU

Emir of Kontagora lauds Disco for improved power supply in Niger

Emir of Kontagora lauds Disco for improved power supply in Niger

Amotekun to recruit more personnel to flush out bandits in Osun - Commander

Amotekun to recruit more personnel to flush out bandits in Osun - Commander

Kwara loses pioneer NUT chairman, Oyinloye

Kwara loses pioneer NUT chairman, Oyinloye

APC convention: Gov Sule returns unspent N20m to party, submits report

APC convention: Gov Sule returns unspent N20m to party, submits report

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka