2023: Nasarawa lawmaker says Tinubu, Sule, APC victory certain

He is also the Deputy Chief Whip of the House and Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The legislator urged them to live above board while discharging their assignment.

He said that they were carefully selected after due consultation across the wards of his constituency.

“First, I want to congratulate you on your appointment as members of my campaign council ahead of the general election.

“This Campaign Council is made up of Alhaji Bala Adogi as Director General Campaign Council, Mr Suleiman Galadima Kwandare as Deputy DG, Alhaji Murtala Salisu as Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Aminu (Rimin Shabu) as Deputy Chairman, Hon. Shuaibu Zanuwa Buba as Secretary, among others,” he said.

Alkali also urged the team to mobilise support for Tinubu, Sule, Sen. Umar Al-Makura and other APC candidates for the polls.

“By God’s grace, APC candidates will come out victorious in the February and March general elections,” he said.

He called on members of the party to continue to embrace unity for the progress and development of the constituency, the party and the country at large.

The candidate added that with the constitution of the campaign team APC was set to win all positions in the constituency.

In a remark, the Overseer of Lafia North Development Area, Mr Yahuza Na’allah, called on the constituentsy to support Alkali and all other APC candidates to succeed in the elections

Responding, the Campaign Council DG, Alhaji Bala Adogi, appreciated Alkali for the confidence reposed in them and promised to discharge their duties without diligently.