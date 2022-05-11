RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: My presidential ambition not do-or-die – Fayemi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has said that his ambition to fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the 2023 presidential election is not a do-or-die.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@ekitistategov]

Fayemi, also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe, after a consultative meeting with party delegates in the state, ahead of the APC primaries.

Recommended articles

He said the party’s interest in the forthcoming primaries was paramount to him and that he would not work against such interest, even if his ambition was not realised.

Fayemi said his belief about the primaries was for party members to choose a leader that would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, build on his gains and address the gaps that Nigerians had identified.

He said, “I am a foundation member of APC and there is nothing, including even if I am not the choice of the party for the presidential election, that will make me subvert its overall interest.”

He said that APC’s search for the presidential candidate that would succeed Buhari was about good governance and the overall interest of Nigerians.

Fayemi stated that the presidential primary was not a competition, but “about competing visions and I hope my vision will be the successful one that our party members will rally round, as it is not a do-or-die.”

He said that the primaries were about the progress and development of the people, fundamental response to the challenges of Nigerians and consolidating on the gains of the party.

The presidential aspirant said that he was in the state to engage with party members, adding: “they have expressed what Gombe needs as a state.”

He expressed optimism that he would receive “special favours” from Gombe delegates, having presented his credentials to them.

“I am in the state to justify my candidacy. The contest is about competing visions.

“We are to present our visions to the people; the visions will be scrutinised and then a conclusion will be reached by members of the party,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Scarcity: We can't afford diesel to transport petrol - Distributors

Scarcity: We can't afford diesel to transport petrol - Distributors

2023: My presidential ambition not do-or-die – Fayemi

2023: My presidential ambition not do-or-die – Fayemi

Another Minister resigns from Buhari's govt to pursue presidential bid

Another Minister resigns from Buhari's govt to pursue presidential bid

Senate adjourns sitting to allow members participate in primaries

Senate adjourns sitting to allow members participate in primaries

Lagos govt bans approvals for buildings above 3 floors in Ebute-Metta

Lagos govt bans approvals for buildings above 3 floors in Ebute-Metta

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Tinubu submits APC presidential form

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Presidency insists on May 29 handover date

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

Senate passes bill to re-enact Customs Act, establishes NCS Board

The dangerous romance between Jonathan and APC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The dangerous romance between Jonathan and APC [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi. (Daily Post)

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form

N40m: Aspirant sues PDP over ‘high cost’ of nomination form