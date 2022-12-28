2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

The leadership of the group declared their support during a meeting held at the Liberty House, the campaign office of Adediran in Ikeja.

Speaking, Olori said that people of the area, including members of APC had nothing to show for years of supporting the ruling party.

“We have suffered a great deal in the hand of the APC before concluding we are not following the party again. We all agreed that we are not comfortable with their government.

“We have decided to leave the bondage and slavery. We have made up our mind to follow and support ‘Jandor’.

“Are we not seeing and talking with our governorship candidate face to face here? Over there, we cannot, it is some people that will see the governor, who will then come out to tell us whatever he says,” he said.

Olori, who is one of the APC executive members in the local government, noted that the ruling party had not treated the people of the area well.

“We love this candidate being handsome, young, dependable and intelligent. We want the youth and this candidate meets all criteria.

“We believe this candidate can rule and govern well,” he said.

Another leader of the defectors, Chief Abdul-Azeez Saheed, added: “We were in APC before, we gained nothing. We have supported the party for years, without any benefit; we are decamping to PDP.

Welcoming the defectors in company of PDP leaders, Adediran said that his promise of breath of fresh air was to rescue the state from suffering and make the wealth of the state work for all residents.

Adediran noted that his campaign train had toured several villages, towns and riverine communities in the area and discovered that there was no presence of government some areas, including electricity and primary health centres.

“I know Lagos State I want to rule, do not worry. I want to congratulate you for leaving the ruling party to join us because of a better tomorrow. If you are not virtuous people, you won’t join us.

“By the power of God, when I become governor next year, all your landed property taken illegally and under any guise, we shall retrieve them and return to you. I will end your suffering,” he promised.

Decrying lack of a general hospital in Eti-Osa and environs, Adediran pledged to build one in the area.

According to him, if elected in 2023, the dividends of democracy will be brought to the door steps of the people of the area.

He urged the defectors to mobilise their followers to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), assuring them that their votes would count.

Describing PDP as being truly democratic, Adediran promised the defectors a level playing field for all to aspire.