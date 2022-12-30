ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Fulani Socio-Cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has endorsed Sen. Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the APC and Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa for second term.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook | Yammani Yusuf]
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule. [Facebook | Yammani Yusuf]
He further explained that the Fulani people were also attracted to support Tinubu because of his choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

He explained that Shettima had developed and constructed schools in Fulani settlements while he served as the governor of Borno.

The Miyetti Allah president also said that Sule of Nasarawa had given priority to security and created an enabling environment for the Fulani people and farmers in the last three years of his administration.

“So, all Fulani people in Nigeria are for APC and will campaign tirelessly to ensure the victory of their candidates in 2023,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the APC presidential candidate, Shettima lauded the group for its goodwill and support.

Shettima assured that when elected in 2023, they would ensure that the Fulani people were cared for to rear their cattle in modern ways with adequate facilities and ensure that their children were well educated and empowered.

The vice presidential candidate of the APC also promised that their leadership would offer the best development to the country in 2023 and urged the electorate to vote for them.

On his part, Sule expressed gratitude to the group and other groups in the state for their support to his administration in the last three years.

Sule promised to continue to give priority to the security of lives and property as well as infrastructural and human development when returned in 2023.

In his goodwill message, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC expressed gratitude to the Fulani socio-cultural association for the support.

The APC national chairman also expressed optimism that the party would win the presidential election in 2023, Nasarawa governorship election and the majority of states in the country.

The occasion had in attendance, representatives of the group from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria
