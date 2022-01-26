RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Miyetti Allah denies endorsing Tinubu for presidency

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), says it has not endorsed any presidential aspirant for the 2023 General Elections.

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@DeeOneAyekooto]
The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelzarma said the association respects the aspirations of all presidential aspirants, although it is not yet time to single out an individual for support.

He said “the attention of the MACBAN National Headquarters has been drawn to stories in the media claiming they have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu.

“We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate.

“Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals, as MACBAN should not in anyway be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage,” Ngelzarma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, Jan. 10, formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said though he made his intention known to the president, he would continue to consult with Nigerians.

He dismissed the assertion that ”a kingmaker cannot become a king”, saying he would like to take over from President Buhari in 2023 to continue with the good works of the ruling APC.

2023: Miyetti Allah denies endorsing Tinubu for presidency

