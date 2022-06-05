RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Methodist bishop picks ADC Governorship ticket in Abia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church Nigeria on Saturday emerged as the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2023 general elections in Abia.

Bishop Sunday Onuoha. [Vanguard]
Bishop Sunday Onuoha. [Vanguard]

Onuoha polled 330 votes to defeat his rival, Mr Otisi Ukiwe.

Recommended articles

The 41-year-old son of the former Military Vice President, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd.), polled 160 votes.

The Returning Officer, Mr Nkem Ukandu, who declared the result, returned the cleric as the duly elected Governorship Candidate of the party.

In a post-election speech, Onuoha congratulated Otisi for being part of the contest.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government, if elected.

He said that his emergence marked a new beginning for Abia.

“Abia people have spoken this night. They said they want a man of integrity, honesty and vision to lead them.

“They said they want a paradigm shift and I hereby offer myself to serve,” the clergyman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which took place at Kolpin Society, Umuahia under heavy presence of security operatives, was hitch-free.

It attracted an unprecedented number of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) from across party lines.

In an interview with NAN, the state President of the Joint National Association of PWDs, Mr Wisdom Kalu, said that they came to show solidarity to the clergyman.

Kalu said: “All our members are here to show solidarity to the bishop, in spite of our party affiliations.

“Only 76 members of our association, who are card-carrying members of ADC, voted as party delegates.

“What you are seeing today is a reward to the bishop, who has never stopped to show us love and care, even when others abandoned us.

“For us, this is a pay back time.”

Another member of the association, Mr Chukwuemeka Anyim, said he was happy and excited over the cleric’s victory.

Anyim said that he was also happy because “this is the first time PWDs in Abia would participate in the primary election of any political party in the state”.

Anyim, therefore, urged other parties to emulate ADC by involving PWDs actively in their activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders to revisit Jonathan’s report on Mali

Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders to revisit Jonathan’s report on Mali

Nigerians express displeasure on increasing money politics

Nigerians express displeasure on increasing money politics

Buhari mourns as Kano suffers second gas explosion in 2 weeks

Buhari mourns as Kano suffers second gas explosion in 2 weeks

Gov Makinde reveals how next Alaafin of Oyo will be picked

Gov Makinde reveals how next Alaafin of Oyo will be picked

APC finally concludes primary to select Adamu's Senatorial seat successor

APC finally concludes primary to select Adamu's Senatorial seat successor

APC founding member drums support for Osinbajo, likens him to Awolowo

APC founding member drums support for Osinbajo, likens him to Awolowo

INEC detects 47,633 double voter registrations in Ekiti

INEC detects 47,633 double voter registrations in Ekiti

2023: Methodist bishop picks ADC Governorship ticket in Abia

2023: Methodist bishop picks ADC Governorship ticket in Abia

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.