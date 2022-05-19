2023: Mark calls for peaceful PDP primaries

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s primaries will begin with the election of candidates for the State Houses of Assembly on May 21.

Mark urged party faithful to comply with the rules of the game.

“The party has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules.”

He counselled delegates to the congresses and conventions to consider the integrity and past accomplishments of aspirants, to make informed choices of candidates for the elections.

“In making your decisions, consider the interest of the people. Politics is a conveyor belt to serve humanity.

“The greater interest of our people is paramount,” Sen. Mark advised.

The former president of the Senate cautioned against politics of acrimony, bitterness or violence, saying: “See politics like a sporting competition. If you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow.”

Mark assured of a level-playing field for all aspirants, adding that whoever emerged from the open and transparent elections must be the choice of the people.

He, however, urged aspirants and their supporters alike to refrain from combative or inflammatory statements to, avoid unnecessary provocation.