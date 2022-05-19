RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Mark calls for peaceful PDP primaries

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. David Mark, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023, National Convention Organising Committee, has urged party faithful to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercises.

Outgoing Senate President, David Mark
Outgoing Senate President, David Mark

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, on Wednesday in Minna.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s primaries will begin with the election of candidates for the State Houses of Assembly on May 21.

Mark urged party faithful to comply with the rules of the game.

“The party has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules.”

He counselled delegates to the congresses and conventions to consider the integrity and past accomplishments of aspirants, to make informed choices of candidates for the elections.

“In making your decisions, consider the interest of the people. Politics is a conveyor belt to serve humanity.

“The greater interest of our people is paramount,” Sen. Mark advised.

The former president of the Senate cautioned against politics of acrimony, bitterness or violence, saying: “See politics like a sporting competition. If you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow.”

Mark assured of a level-playing field for all aspirants, adding that whoever emerged from the open and transparent elections must be the choice of the people.

He, however, urged aspirants and their supporters alike to refrain from combative or inflammatory statements to, avoid unnecessary provocation.

He expressed confidence that the party would produce the best candidates for the elections in 2023.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo presents N170bn revised draft budget to Anambra Assembly

Soludo presents N170bn revised draft budget to Anambra Assembly

Ukraine to seek damages from Russia over environmental destruction

Ukraine to seek damages from Russia over environmental destruction

2023: Mark calls for peaceful PDP primaries

2023: Mark calls for peaceful PDP primaries

Troops kill spiritual head of terrorists, capture 20, rescue 63 victims in N/East

Troops kill spiritual head of terrorists, capture 20, rescue 63 victims in N/East

2023: Tambuwal woos Ogun PDP delegates, pledges to re-jig security system

2023: Tambuwal woos Ogun PDP delegates, pledges to re-jig security system

Buhari departs for UAE on condolence, to meet new President

Buhari departs for UAE on condolence, to meet new President

Abuja 5-star hotels fully booked ahead of APC, PDP presidential primaries

Abuja 5-star hotels fully booked ahead of APC, PDP presidential primaries

2023: Insecurity will be among his topmost priorities

2023: Insecurity will be among his topmost priorities

MURIC blames Christian clerics for blasphemy and mockery of Islam

MURIC blames Christian clerics for blasphemy and mockery of Islam

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open (BBC)

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

2023: I'm fully with Tinubu but.... - El-Rufai

Bola Tinubu and Nasiru El-Rufai. [TheNation]