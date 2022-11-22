RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Lai Mohammed reveals greatest threat to elections

Ima Elijah

The opposition parties...should not use disinformation to win over voters.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW]

What the minister said: He noted that while it is generally assumed that thuggery, insecurity, vote buying, attack on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are seen as the biggest threats to the election, fake news and disinformation constitute an equally-potent threat, because they are capable of hampering the success of the polls.

The opposition parties, he said, should not use disinformation to win over voters.

His real concern is BAT: The spread of false information about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), saddened him.

In recent times, we have all witnessed how a letter purportedly from INEC was used to cast aspersions on the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Shortly after that, the death of an innocent man was turned into a political tool to further attack the same APC candidate. Of course there have been other cases similar to the two I have just enumerated.

“This is a dangerous development which must be nipped in the bud. If the opposition has suddenly realized that they cannot match the ruling party in a free and fair election, and have thus decided to weaponize fake news and disinformation, the media should not allow itself to be used for that nefarious purpose.

“Since launching our national campaign against fake news, disinformation and hate speech, in 2018, our strategy has been to use persuasion and enlightenment, rather than coercion. And that was why we partnered with a number of media houses for the campaign

“But it would seem as if that is not deterring those who are bent on using these (fake news and disinformation) as tools of destabilization, destruction and distortion. We have all seen the damage done to elections in other climes by fake news and disinformation.

“No government will sit by and allow anyone or any organization to use fake news and disinformation to sow the seeds of discord. We are therefore compelled to warn the purveyors of fake news and disinformation, especially in the run-up to next year’s elections, to stop forthwith. Enough is enough.”

What you should know: In an appeal to those who spread disinformation, Mohammed warned that those responsible would be held accountable by the state.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

