2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate promises to review ‘forced evictions’

Adediran, who was joined in the campaign by the party’s House of Representatives Candidate for Eti-Osa constituency, Mr Bankole Wellington (popularly called Bank W), pledged to prioritise the masses’ interest in policies and programmes.

Adediran promised that his administration would review demolition of landed property across Lagos by previous administrations, if elected.

He alleged that several forced evictions across Lagos did not culminate into development capable of benefiting the people.

“I am going to protect this community as governor. I have said that all the land that have been collected illegally, in the name of personal use in the state, would be collected back and given to owners.

“I would take the land back and give them back to the people when I become governor. It is either we want to continue with them or we want things to change.

“If elected, I would take back those lands. I would build general hospitals and other infrastructure you need.

“Our administration would have the fear of God, and our policies would be people-friendly,” Adediran said.

He urged the people to work to deliver the party’s candidates in the 2023 polls.

“We should deliver our state for PDP. The victory of PDP in this election is for all of us and our collective good. That is why we must put in every effort to make sure our party wins.

“God has seen your suffering and contribution over the years. 2023 is where He wants to compensate you,” the candidate said.

Adediran promised to set up an empowerment scheme for women and youths in the state to fight unemployment and poverty.

He promised to ensure free and compulsory education with free school uniforms.

“All tailors in Lagos state, this will be your government. It is the local tailors that will do it in their constituency; so that we can put money in your pockets.

“We would serve Lagos with fear of God. The only reason why I am in Lagos governorship race is because of people’s welfare,” he said.

Similarly, in another interactive meeting with non-Yoruba speaking indigenes in Ajah, Adediran noted that his administration would serve all residents of the state, irrespective of tribe.

He pledged to end the excesses of members of the various transport unions in the state.

Speaking at Ward K2 in the same local government, Adediran told party leaders and members that his tour of the 245 wards in the state was to feel the pulse and have a foreknowledge of the challenges of various people at the grassroots.

Also, Wellington advised the people to vote massively for PDP candidates.

The PDP’s House of Assembly candidate in the constituency, Mr Akeem Jinadu, said the constituents were overwhelmed by the humility of Adediran, and promised the candidate of their total support at the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party leaders in the council took turns, complained about lack of basic infrastructure like general hospital, burial ground and others.

Adediran and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, who began their ward tour on Oct.19, have met with several stakeholders and toured markets to seek traders’ support on their ambition.