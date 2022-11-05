RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Kwankwaso urges electorate to study his blueprint

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, has advised all eligible voters in the country to create time and read his blueprint which seeks to ensure good governance.

The former two-term governor of Kano State said that most of what he intended to do if elected president of Nigeria in 2023 were captured in the blueprint.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwankwaso, in his 160-page manifesto and policy document entitled “My Pledges To You: The RMK2023 Blueprint”, highlighted 20 promises that he would bring to fruition if elected.

He pledged to provide Nigerians with patriotic and competent leadership that would be guided by the seven time-tested principles of public life such as Selflessness, Integrity, Objectivity, Accountability, Openness, Honesty, and Leadership by example.

“We will be fair and just to all and we shall ensure fairness and justice at all levels of governance,” Kwankwaso said.

Oh his part, the Chief Imam of the Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Dr Fuad Adeyemi, called on all Muslims “to do things right so that the country would be right“.

According to him, if all Muslims decide to do what is right and help one another, it will bring stability to the country.

“We should learn to help each other, we should learn to support each other.

“Now that politics is around we should be consciousness of the Almighty Allah in whatever we do, who we choose and how we choose them.

“The fear of Allah should be our guide not what we stand to benefits,“ Adeyemi said.

