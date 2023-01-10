ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Kwankwaso to visit Chatham House in London

Ima Elijah

Chatham House has also invited Peter Obi...

Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential candidate for New Nigeria Peoples Party
Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential candidate for New Nigeria Peoples Party

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, is scheduled to travel to London to honour the invitation from the Royal Institute of International Affairs, popularly known as Chatham House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Governor of Kano State made the disclosure during the inauguration of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Monday, January 09, 2023.

What Kwankwaso said: Kwankwaso revealed that the party would soon pause its campaign activities and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom next month.

Chatham House invites presidential candidates: Recall that the world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum, on December 5, 2022, invited the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to London, where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

Chatham House has also invited the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to discuss his plans for Nigerians on January 16.

Kwankwaso launches road campaign: Speaking further, Kwankwaso added that the party has embarked on presidential road campaign with visit to 33 states of the federation and 300 local government areas, with plans to go to the remaining ones.

Kwankwaso said that the party deliberately chose to do the road campaign to avail themselves of the difficulties that Nigerian road users are living with across the country and to see the day-to-day challenges confronting Nigerian masses in their communities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Lagos Labour Party Chairman resigns

BREAKING: Lagos Labour Party Chairman resigns

2023: Kwankwaso to visit Chatham House in London

2023: Kwankwaso to visit Chatham House in London

FG reacts to alleged threats to 2023 election

FG reacts to alleged threats to 2023 election

Ortom’s aide dismisses report on G5 Governors’ endorsement of Atiku

Ortom’s aide dismisses report on G5 Governors’ endorsement of Atiku

President Buhari speaks on having a house outside Nigeria

President Buhari speaks on having a house outside Nigeria

Buhari vows to serve God, Nigeria until last day

Buhari vows to serve God, Nigeria until last day

God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the Northeast — Buhari

God has helped us to clear Boko Haram in the Northeast — Buhari

FG debunks report of likely cancellation of 2023 polls

FG debunks report of likely cancellation of 2023 polls

Redesigned Naira : CBN to monitor compliance by commercial banks

Redesigned Naira : CBN to monitor compliance by commercial banks

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies