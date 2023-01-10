2023: Kwankwaso to visit Chatham House in London

The former Governor of Kano State made the disclosure during the inauguration of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Monday, January 09, 2023.

What Kwankwaso said: Kwankwaso revealed that the party would soon pause its campaign activities and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom next month.

Chatham House invites presidential candidates: Recall that the world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum, on December 5, 2022, invited the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to London, where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

Chatham House has also invited the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to discuss his plans for Nigerians on January 16.

Kwankwaso launches road campaign: Speaking further, Kwankwaso added that the party has embarked on presidential road campaign with visit to 33 states of the federation and 300 local government areas, with plans to go to the remaining ones.