ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Kwankwaso says whoever works against him in Kano will regret it 

Bayo Wahab

Kwankwaso says if he wins the presidential election, Kano will have maximum benefit.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It is believed that Kwankwaso issued the warning in response to a statement by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje that the people of the state would repeat what happened in 1993 by voting for a southern candidate.

In the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, a southern presidential candidate defeated the late Bashir Tofa, who was a citizen of Kano state.

However, in what appeared to be a reaction to Ganduje’s statement, the NNPP candidate said whoever works against him in Kano state would one day regret it.

He said, “I had a rally not long ago, which was one of the best rallies. I had one in Wudil, the southern senatorial district. I had one in Bichi, northern senatorial district. I opened my office in Kano Central and one of the best rallies because, you can’t compare it with the ones by some of the candidates who had crowds that came to Kano from neighbouring states and so on.

“Now, you see, I don’t want to talk about that man. I don’t know whether he said it or not. But the reality is that, anybody who works against NNPP or Kwankwaso in 2023, one day, he will regret it, that he made a mistake.

The former Governor of Kano State said if he wins the presidential election, Kano will have maximum benefit.

“Anybody who knows me, who knows my antecedents believes that, if I win this presidential election, Kano will have maximum benefit, of course northern Nigeria will benefit and of course the country.

“So, I am surprised if you go and say I should hold a rally. Rally, I have done many rallies in Kano. In just recent months, January and December in Kano, in all the three senatorial districts. So, what is the problem about holding rally in Kano?”

The forthcoming presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I could have got third term if I wanted it- Obasanjo

I could have got third term if I wanted it- Obasanjo

Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector over unpaid salaries

Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector over unpaid salaries

Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

2023: Kwankwaso says whoever works against him in Kano will regret it 

2023: Kwankwaso says whoever works against him in Kano will regret it 

SDP speaks on alliance with APC, Tinubu

SDP speaks on alliance with APC, Tinubu

Atiku returns to Nigeria after UK trip

Atiku returns to Nigeria after UK trip

Leadership crisis in Imo PDP threatens Atiku Abubakar’s chances

Leadership crisis in Imo PDP threatens Atiku Abubakar’s chances

Election : My victory will put an end to ASUU strike in Nigeria - Obi

Election : My victory will put an end to ASUU strike in Nigeria - Obi

2023: I won’t take you for granted, Sanwo-Olu promises people of Badagry Division

2023: I won’t take you for granted, Sanwo-Olu promises people of Badagry Division

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Orji Uzor Kalu [Vanguard]

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso lowkey working for Tinubu – Orji Kalu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the party's campaign in Jos in November 2022. (ThisDay)

Why Buhari chose 10 states to join Tinubu’s campaign

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed decries attack on his family.

Baba-Ahmed moved to tears on TV over insults to his father who died 35 years ago