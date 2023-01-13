2023: Kwankwaso says whoever works against him in Kano will regret it 

It is believed that Kwankwaso issued the warning in response to a statement by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje that the people of the state would repeat what happened in 1993 by voting for a southern candidate.

In the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, a southern presidential candidate defeated the late Bashir Tofa, who was a citizen of Kano state.

However, in what appeared to be a reaction to Ganduje’s statement, the NNPP candidate said whoever works against him in Kano state would one day regret it.

He said, “I had a rally not long ago, which was one of the best rallies. I had one in Wudil, the southern senatorial district. I had one in Bichi, northern senatorial district. I opened my office in Kano Central and one of the best rallies because, you can’t compare it with the ones by some of the candidates who had crowds that came to Kano from neighbouring states and so on.

“Now, you see, I don’t want to talk about that man. I don’t know whether he said it or not. But the reality is that, anybody who works against NNPP or Kwankwaso in 2023, one day, he will regret it, that he made a mistake.

The former Governor of Kano State said if he wins the presidential election, Kano will have maximum benefit.

“Anybody who knows me, who knows my antecedents believes that, if I win this presidential election, Kano will have maximum benefit, of course northern Nigeria will benefit and of course the country.

“So, I am surprised if you go and say I should hold a rally. Rally, I have done many rallies in Kano. In just recent months, January and December in Kano, in all the three senatorial districts. So, what is the problem about holding rally in Kano?”