2023: Kwankwaso officially announces Pastor Idahosa as running mate

This was disclosed in a statement issued by media aide to the former Kano State Governor, Muyiwa Fatosa, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Earlier reports have indicated that the NNPP considered several options, including a serving Governor, as possible running mate to Kwankwaso, The Punch reports.

The statement titled, ‘Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso picks Bishop Idahosa as running mate,’ noted that the presidential candidate picked Idahosa after “careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates”.

The statement read in part, “Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere belief that a new and better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role model for the Nigerian Youth.

“Kwankwaso expresses happiness that this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God will work with him in the journey to save the country from the current drift and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development are assured.

“Bishop Isaac Idahosa will be publicly and official unveiled to Nigerians on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja by 10 am.”

Hails from Edo State, Idahosa is the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah.

The 57-year-old archbishop-designate is a trained of Automobile Engineer from the Kaduna Polytechnic. He also has Masters and Doctorate degrees in theology.