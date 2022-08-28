2023: Kwankwaso buoyed by large crowd reception in Borno

“Look at how people came out; I was so excited, I was so happy that the people of Borno are now very ripe for a change.

“If only the people I saw on arrival yesterday will vote for us I can assure you we will win Borno,” Kwankwaso said.

The presidential candidate said that people across Nigeria were buying into NNPP which he adopted few months ago, adding that before the election in next year, particularly when campaigns would start, the party would shock Nigerians with its popularity.

“The more you know Kwankwaso the more you like him. The more you know kwankwasiyya the more the love.

“We will take that goodwill to the south as we have offices from ward to state levels all over Nigeria and we are fielding candidates for all positions across Nigeria,” Kwankwaso said.

He commended President Buhari for signing the Electoral Act and called for commitment to free and fair election.

While condemning those speculating that he would step down for some candidates, Kwankwaso described such speculations as mischievous and needed to be stopped for real contenders to face issue based campaign.

“Let us start the campaigns, we will separate between the chaff and grains.

“Some people are saying that there may be no winner in the first round of voting but from our camp we believed that we are going to win in the first ballot by the grace of God,” Kwankwaso said.