2023: Kogi women, PWDs seek Yahaya Bello’s help for female senatorial aspirant in Kogi

In their separate comments at the endorsement rally in Isanlu on Wednesday, the women commended Eshanumi for her philanthropic gesture toward vulnerable women and children in the past years in the zone.

Mrs Mary Adeoye, a Women Leader in Itedo-Makutu, Isanlu, said the entire women in the area were solidly behind Eshanumi and would support her in realising her political ambition.

”All the men who had been representing us have failed us, Doyin Eshanumi will do well, better and make us happy.

”We are begging our governor, Yahaya Bello to help her secure the APC ticket for senate,” Adeoye said.

Also speaking, Mrs Florence Omokore said Eshanumi had been taking good care of the widows and vulnerable children, appealing to the governor to support her ambition for senate.

”We know Doyin Eshanumi, she always remembers widows in our land; she has been giving us money, food, clothes and everything; we have respect for her.

”We are begging our governor, Yahaya Bello to assist in getting the APC ticket for her . All women in Kogi west support her,” Omokore said.

On her part, Mrs Janet Ajiboye, said: ”Doyin Eshanumi is a woman among women, she is the husband of the widows.

”We believe she will perform at the senate if elected.

Also, Mr Moses Eniksnolaiye, Leader of PWDs in the area, said people living with disabilities joined their voices with women to endorse Eshanumi and to appeal to the governor to help her get the ticket.

”The PWDs have also benefitted from the humanitarian gesture of Doyin Eshanumi in the past hence out appeal to the women friendly governor to help her secure the APC ticket,” Enikanolaiye said.

Responding, Eshanumi thanked the women for their support and endorsement, assuring them of her commitment to continue to empower and make them happy.

”I assure you that I will not let you down. By God’s grace, when I get to senate, I will do more for you and the entire Kogi west,” Eshanumi said.

After the rally, the aspirant distributed foodstuffs such as semovita, rice, noodles, maggi, tin tomatoes and salt to the women.