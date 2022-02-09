2023: Kebbi PDP rallies support for Tambuwal, says he’s qualified

Tambuwal visited the state on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in continuation of his nationwide 2023 presidential consultation.

The governor was accompanied by former governor of Sokoto state Attahairu Bafarawa, former deputy governor of Sokoto state and ex-minister for water resources Muntari Shagari, former minister of Power and Steel, Engineer Bello Sulaiman, Sokoto State PDP youth leader, Ahadiya Mustapha Mbinji.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Tambuwal said he is in Kebbi to consult with the leaders in the state for his presidential aspiration.

The governor said that the level of reception he received in Kebbi convinced him that the PDP was back in the state.

He said with a united house, PDP would reclaim Kebbi and Nigeria again.

Tambuwal said, “APC has failed Nigeria. International organizations have rated Nigeria as the world poverty capital and it’s time to change the narrative.

“PDP has ruled Nigeria before and now APC have ruled and you all have seen the negative difference. The mantra they campaigned on has failed. So it’s time for us to change the fortunes of this country. I urge you all to remain united and committed.”

The governor thanked the state excos for the success recorded during the just concluded local government elections in the state, noting that it’s a sign that the party is ready to reclaim the state.

Tambuwal was received by the entire Kebbi PDP state excos led by the party chairman, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru, former minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, General Ishaya Bamayi, and General Bello Siyaki.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Usman Bello Suru, said the Kebbi state PDP was fully in support of Tambuwal’s ambition.

To demonstrate this, he asked all delegates, Kebbi state PDP local government chairmen, and state excos to identify themselves.

One of the excos, Bello Alihru Mohammed, said Nigeria is in a bad shape under the government of Buhari and the Kebbi state PDP is backing Tambuwal not because he’s from Sokoto but because he’s competent to rule Nigeria.

“We know his competence. We knew him when he was an aide when he became a Lawmaker when he became the speaker, and his performance as governor of Sokoto.

“He is qualified to rule this country and we recognized his quality and we assure you of our support,” he said.