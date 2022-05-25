RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Ibrahim Kashim, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, has emerged the party’s governorship flag bearer for 2023 general election.

Mr Ibrahim Kashim.
Mr Ibrahim Kashim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kashim, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government was the only governorship aspirant in the party’s primary election.

Recommended articles

Mr Hassan Grema, Chairman, PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced this at the end of the exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that 656 delegates participated in the exercise, adding that only one vote was declared invalid.

“Ibrahim Kashim was the only aspirant of the party in the state and that the delegates had to vote to complete due process in line with the electoral law,” he said.

He commended the delegates for their orderly behaviour during the exercise held across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Responding, Kashim said: ”I want to thank you for bestowing the honour on me, this is just the beginning, we will have a great task ahead.

“We need to unite our party faithful ahead of the 2023 general election in the state,” he said.

He lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for providing purposeful leadership and execution of developmental projects in three years of his administration.

Kashim pledged to build on the existing structures and consolidate on the feat achieved by Mohammed’s administration in the state.

NAN also reports that Mohammed has joined the presidential race on the platform of the PDP.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

2023: Former ABSU VC, Prof Ikonne wins Abia PDP governorship ticket

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

2023: Kashim emerges Bauchi PDP governorship candidate

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Former Information Minister withdraws from Nasarawa PDP guber primary

Former Governor's son emerges Jigawa PDP guber candidate

Former Governor's son emerges Jigawa PDP guber candidate

Benue Speaker emerges PDP governorship candidate

Benue Speaker emerges PDP governorship candidate

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

I'm done - Peter Obi confirms exit from PDP

Peter Obi opts out of PDP presidential race, resigns from the party

Peter Obi opts out of PDP presidential race, resigns from the party

BREAKING: Governor Makinde wins Oyo Governorship primaries

BREAKING: Governor Makinde wins Oyo Governorship primaries

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]