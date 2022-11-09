2023: Judicial task force to decide validity of PRP’s Kola Abiola candidacy

What is going on: Justice John Tsoho had constituted the team of judges to determine all pre-election cases before the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja.

The inauguration by Tsoho, the Chief Judge, followed Justice Ahmed Mohammed’s commencement of his annual leave.

The registrar said Tsoho directed that pre-election cases before the court be transferred to the registry for transmission to the judicial task force.

The Chief Judge noted that the judges would have four weeks within which to dispose of the pre-election cases.

What happened in court on Tuesday: On Tuesday, November 08, 2022, the case could not be called due to the absence of Justice Mohammed.

Who took Kola Abiola to court: Justice Mohammed is hearing the suit filed by Patience Ndidi Key, a female PRP presidential aspirant in the June 5 primaries.

The applicant is challenging the emergence of Abiola as the party’s candidate.

Ndidi Key prayed the court to nullify the primary election.

What you should know: Kola Abiola, eldest son of the late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in April 2022.

Kola Abiola’s father was the co-owner of ITT and also the owner of RCN, Radio Communications Nigeria, Wonderloaf Bakery, Concord Press, Abiola Farms, Concorde Airlines, and African Concord.