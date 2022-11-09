RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Judicial task force to decide validity of PRP’s Kola Abiola candidacy

Ima Elijah

The Chief Judge noted that the judges would have four weeks within which to dispose of the pre-election cases.

Kola Abiola
Kola Abiola

What is going on: Justice John Tsoho had constituted the team of judges to determine all pre-election cases before the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja.

The inauguration by Tsoho, the Chief Judge, followed Justice Ahmed Mohammed’s commencement of his annual leave.

The registrar said Tsoho directed that pre-election cases before the court be transferred to the registry for transmission to the judicial task force.

What happened in court on Tuesday: On Tuesday, November 08, 2022, the case could not be called due to the absence of Justice Mohammed.

Who took Kola Abiola to court: Justice Mohammed is hearing the suit filed by Patience Ndidi Key, a female PRP presidential aspirant in the June 5 primaries.

The applicant is challenging the emergence of Abiola as the party’s candidate.

Ndidi Key prayed the court to nullify the primary election.

What you should know: Kola Abiola, eldest son of the late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in April 2022.

Kola Abiola’s father was the co-owner of ITT and also the owner of RCN, Radio Communications Nigeria, Wonderloaf Bakery, Concord Press, Abiola Farms, Concorde Airlines, and African Concord.

After his service year in Zaria, he restructured and reorganized some of the entities. MKO Abiola’s company was one of the first indigenous companies to drill and find oil, after it was launched. It created a lot of excitement, not just for their family, but for the industry as a whole because it was fully indigenous.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

